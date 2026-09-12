Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Face Off As Rivals In International Competition In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young are about to go from friends to competitors on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) grew together as pianists by inspiring one another musically. Kang Pio helped Choi Jeong Yo overcome his stage fright, while Choi Jeong Yo opened Kang Pio’s eyes to the joy of playing piano freely, without being trapped within predetermined rules.

However, in the next episode of the drama, the two friends will meet not as practice partners but as rivals. As the two pianists face off on stage at an international competition, the stakes are even higher because Kang Pio’s grandfather has always been dismissive of his grandson’s talent while holding Choi Jeong Yo’s in high esteem.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture a tension between Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo that is markedly different from their past dynamic. When seated in front of the piano, both of them appear entirely focused on their performances.

However, when seated in the audience, the two pianists behave differently. Kang Pio wears a determined expression and stares only at the stage, while Choi Jeong Yo, who is attending his first international competition, looks around as he attempts to gauge the atmosphere at the event.

To find out how this competition plays out, catch the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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