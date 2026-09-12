Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Are Shocked By A Corpse Delivered To Police Station In 'Flex X Cop 2'

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae will receive a gruesome delivery on the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2.”

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Jin Yi Soo found himself behind bars after being framed for murder. Meanwhile, Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho) paid him a visit and made a cryptic remark seemingly encouraging him to confess to the crime. Fortunately, however, after tenacious investigative work by Joo Hye Ra and the rest of her team, the police managed to find another suspect and clear Jin Yi Soo’s name.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra are in for another horrific surprise. To the duo’s shock and horror, a corpse is delivered directly to their team at the police station.

When a mysterious large box arrives at their office amidst palpable tension, the two detectives look inside and discover the body of a murder victim. The unexpected incident is so chilling that even Joo Hye Ra, who is usually able to remain calm and composed in any situation, falls to her knees sobbing.

Jin Yi Soo immediately rushes to Joo Hye Ra’s side to hold her up, but even he looks deeply shaken by the contents of the box.

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun’s film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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