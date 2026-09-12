Kong Hyo Jin Faces Off With Lee Elijah To Protect Her Family In 'A Bona Fide Killer' Finale

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its upcoming finale!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin will star as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously on “A Bona Fide Killer,” a Kingfisher copycat shook up the entire city by murdering two innocent victims. The sniper’s method reminded Yu Bo Na of her past days in Russia, where she had clashed fiercely with Layla (Lee Elijah). As it turned out, Layla’s deep grudge against Yu Bo Na had brought her all the way to Korea, where she planned to exact revenge.

In newly released stills from the drama’s final episode, the tension between Yu Bo Na and Layla is palpable as they face off in front of Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), who has wound up at the scene as a result of Layla’s scheming. Although Yu Bo Na is momentarily caught off guard by the realization that her husband has discovered her identity, she soon rushes at Layla in a fit of rage.

Although Kwon Tae Sung had already figured out that Yu Bo Na was Kingfisher, he is still unable to hide his shock at seeing her in action for the first time. As a shot rings out, the nerve-racking situation reaches its climax.

Another photo captures Yu Bo Na holding the back of Kwon Tae Sung’s neck with eyes full of love and despair.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) arrives at the scene with special forces in tow and aims his weapon at someone. It remains to be seen who his target is—and whether he will succeed in apprehending Kingfisher.

The final episode of “A Bona Fide Killer,” which has been extended by 10 minutes, will air early on September 12 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, get ready for the finale by watching all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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