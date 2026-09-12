Lee Jun Young Is Kidnapped Right Before The Performance Of His Dreams In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

On the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Lee Jun Young will go missing right before the performance of his dreams.

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) is suddenly kidnapped while abroad on the international competition circuit. Despite being ready for the stage and dressed in formal attire, Choi Jeong Yo finds himself in the middle of the woods rather than the concert hall.

As he races through the secluded forest in a desperate attempt to escape, he is chased by an armed kidnapper who points a gun at him.

Who is behind this kidnapping, and will Choi Jeong Yo be able to escape unscathed? To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on September 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

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