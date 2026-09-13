September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from August 13 to September 13.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 5,678,739 for September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “delightful,” “surpass,” and ‘cheer on.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.78 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 5,313,288, marking a 34.73 percent increase in their score since August.

IVE took third place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,041,874.

TWICE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,739,730, marking a 12.09 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,380,934.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

RESCENE BLACKPINK IVE TWICE Red Velvet aespa KiiiKiii fromis_9 Girls’ Generation Hearts2Hearts LE SSERAFIM OH MY GIRL ILLIT Apink i-dle BABYMONSTER ITZY MAMAMOO izna WJSN NMIXX Girl’s Day EXID I.O.I STAYC H1-KEY KISS OF LIFE KATSEYE tripleS MEOVV

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

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