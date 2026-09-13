September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from August 13 to September 13.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 5,678,739 for September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “delightful,” “surpass,” and ‘cheer on.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.78 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 5,313,288, marking a 34.73 percent increase in their score since August.

IVE took third place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,041,874.

TWICE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,739,730, marking a 12.09 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,380,934.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. IVE
  4. TWICE
  5. Red Velvet
  6. aespa
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. fromis_9
  9. Girls’ Generation
  10. Hearts2Hearts
  11. LE SSERAFIM
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. ILLIT
  14. Apink
  15. i-dle
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. ITZY
  18. MAMAMOO
  19. izna
  20. WJSN
  21. NMIXX
  22. Girl’s Day
  23. EXID
  24. I.O.I
  25. STAYC
  26. H1-KEY
  27. KISS OF LIFE
  28. KATSEYE
  29. tripleS
  30. MEOVV

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
EXID
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
KiiiKiii
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN

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