RIIZE Announces October Comeback And 2027 Plans For New Full-Length Album

Get ready: RIIZE has big plans for the months ahead!

On September 12, RIIZE held the first night of their third-anniversary fan meeting “Ch. RIIZE : ON AIR” at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena. At the end of the show, RIIZE surprised fans by announcing their plans for two comebacks: one next month and one in spring of next year.

First, RIIZE will return with a new digital single on October 26, 2026. The group will then release their second full-length album, “EMOTIION,” sometime in spring 2027.

Stay tuned for more updates on RIIZE’s comeback!

In the meantime, watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch RIIZE’s episode of “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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