Park Ji Hoon In Talks To Star In New Romance Drama

Park Ji Hoon may be starring in a new romance drama!

On September 13, Park Ji Hoon’s agency YY Entertainment officially addressed reports that he would be starring in the upcoming drama “Holding Onto the End of This Night” (literal translation).

The agency clarified, “‘Holding Onto the End of This Night’ is one of the projects he is currently reviewing.”

“Holding Onto the End of This Night” will tell the story of a drug dealer and a sanitation worker leading polar-opposite lives who come together under the night sky to become one another’s light of salvation.

Park Ji Hoon is said to have been offered the leading role of Choi Woo Sung, a sanitation worker who once dreamed of becoming a pianist and attended specialized arts schools in his youth. However, he wound up giving up on his dream and becoming a sanitation worker in order to make ends meet. During his breaks, he secretly plays the piano at a closed-down jazz cafe, and he is eventually caught by a woman who unexpectedly enters his life.

Are you excited to potentially see Park Ji Hoon in this new drama?

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his recent smash hit film “The King’s Warden” on Viki below:

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And check out his latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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