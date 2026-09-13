TXT's Yeonjun Donates To Meaningful Cause + Joins Community Chest Of Korea's Honor Society

TXT’s Yeonjun celebrated his birthday by making a generous donation to a meaningful cause!

On September 13, the Community Chest of Korea announced that Yeonjun had donated 100 million won (approximately $74,545) to provide free meals for the elderly and help renovate old welfare centers.

With this donation, Yeonjun has become a member of the Community Chest of Korea’s Honor Society, a group consisting of major donors who have contributed at least 100 million won to the organization.

Yeonjun remarked, “I decided to make this donation because I wanted to share the love I’ve received up until now, which is more than I deserve, with more people in a meaningful way.” He continued. “I sincerely hope that my small but sincere contribution reaches those who need it and becomes a source of strength that can make today a little warmer for someone.”

Happy Birthday, Yeonjun!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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