'A Bona Fide Killer' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'A Love Other Than Yours' Premieres

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” went out on a high note!

On September 12, the hit drama ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “A Love Other Than Yours” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 2.6 percent for its first episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” earned its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays) last night. The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 15.3 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday.

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, while SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” rose to a nationwide average of 7.2 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)