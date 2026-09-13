Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Pretend To Be A Couple To Win Prizes In An Event In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Just one day after breaking up, Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin will pretend to be a couple again in “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the first episode of the drama, Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) ended their 10-year relationship. While Namgoong Ho was ready to get married, Lee Mi Do felt increasingly pressured and burdened by their relationship, and she ultimately asked him to break up.

However, old habits die hard, and after a decade of dating, it wasn’t easy for the couple to break out of their everyday routine. The morning after their breakup, Namgoong Ho instinctively called Lee Mi Do to wake her up, and the two exes automatically recited their usual “I love you” greetings before realizing their mistake and panicking.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do team up once again for an unexpected reason: competing to win prizes in an event for engaged couples.

Despite the awkwardness of having to pretend to be a couple immediately after breaking up, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s determined expressions reveal that their fierce competitive streaks outweigh the discomfort of the situation. Lee Mi Do stresses, “We’re splitting [the prizes] 50-50 no matter what,” to which Namgoong Ho retorts, “Don’t go back on your word later, all right?”

Having dated for 10 years, the two exes know each other’s tastes and habits better than anyone, so they are confident as they take on the “couples quiz” challenge. However, to their surprise, they are soon caught off guard by unexpected questions.

To find out how this unusual situation plays out, catch the second episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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