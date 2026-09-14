3 Things We Liked & 1 Thing We Hated About The Finale Of “My Bias, My Boss”

“My Bias, My Boss” is finally over, and it has left a very Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon) and Nam Da Reum-shaped (Kim Hye Jun) void in viewers’ hearts. After weeks of watching their relationship unfold through misunderstandings, workplace chaos, and more than a few emotional twists, saying goodbye to these two is definitely not easy. But if there’s one thing the finale got right, it’s giving us an ending that is both satisfying and surprisingly heartfelt.

From long-awaited reunions to finally uncovering APPELLO’s mysterious spy, the final episodes packed plenty of memorable moments. Here are three things we loved and one thing we weren’t quite as fond of.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Liked: Nam Da Reum taking a stand for herself

At the beginning of episode 11 of “My Bias, My Boss,” Nam Da Reum breaks up with Kang Ha Gi. And as a Kang Ha Gi x Nam Da Reum shipper, no one wanted to see their OTP fall apart just two episodes before the climax. However, the breakup scene between Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi serves a bigger purpose than simply introducing one last obstacle for the main characters to overcome; it shows that Nam Da Reum is growing as a person and is finally giving herself the respect she deserves.

When our female lead was in her Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min) dating era, she unfortunately did not feel comfortable enough to speak her mind. But with Kang Ha Gi’s supportive words, she was finally able to say no to Lee Chan and end their relationship. So, while the audience knows that Kang Ha Gi was not at fault, it was great to see Nam Da Reum stick to the lessons she had learned about self-respect even when it came to the man she loved. Because it is always harder to break up and take a stand for yourself when it involves someone you actually love and cannot imagine living without.

Disliked: Lee Chan’s and Jeong Yeon’s redemption

To each their own, but if the creators wanted to give Lee Chan and Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo) proper redemption arcs, there should have been more time spent showing their growth, and their redemption should not have happened so immediately.

For the past few episodes, Lee Chan and Jeong Yeon have been trying to drive a wedge between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum. The entire situation began when Lee Chan approached Jeong Yeon with a proposal: he would help her get closer to Kang Ha Gi in exchange for her helping him break up Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum.

In Lee Chan’s case, he is at least shown to be uncomfortable with how Jeong Yeon was becoming more intense in her pursuit of Kang Ha Gi. But again, that is exactly why Lee Chan contacted her and gave her access to Kang Ha Gi in the first place: to ruin his relationship. However, after he sees Jeong Yeon pretending to kiss Kang Ha Gi and realizes that her actions have ended up hurting Nam Da Reum, he finally realizes that what he did was wrong, as if he did not expect the most obvious result of his own plan.

And after he confesses his ill intentions to Kang Ha Gi, Kang Ha Gi tells him that the breakup was not Lee Chan’s fault. How come? Kang Ha Gi’s self-loathing is understandable, but this situation was very much catalyzed by Lee Chan and Jeong Yeon, and seeing him getting away so easily is rather unsatisfying.

And Jeong Yeon literally tried to break up Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, but for some reason, Da Reum ends up befriending her. Yes, they have to work together, so it would be unrealistic to expect full-on revenge, but was Nam Da Reum fangirling over HAN and Jeong Yeon really necessary?

Liked: Uncovering the spy at APPELLO

One of the big, if not the biggest, mysteries surrounding “My Bias, My Boss” since the very beginning was the identity of the spy at APPELLO. In the early episodes, the spy storyline was used to create interactions between Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi, with Ha Gi convinced that Da Reum was selling their business secrets to SE Trading. However, after he realizes that Nam Da Reum is innocent, the spy plotline is put on hold. Until now.

In the recent episodes, when HAN gives both APPELLO and SE Trading the task of identifying HAN’s customer base in exchange for exclusive distribution rights, APPELLO’s presentation materials keep getting stolen by SE Trading. And suddenly, the question of the spy resurfaces.

What the audience particularly liked about how this arc was handled is that the spy ultimately turned out to not be an insignificant employee whose betrayal would have little impact on Kang Ha Gi. Instead, it was one of the men he trusted the most, Choi Seong Uk (Heo Jun Seok). Plus, giving him an actual reason, his insecurity and resentment toward Kang Ha Gi, for going rogue makes much more sense than having some random employee become a spy for a little extra cash.

Liked: the D.N.X reunion we did not know we needed

A D.N.X reunion was definitely not something that would have made it onto viewers’ must-happen-in-the-finale lists when “My Bias, My Boss” first began. However, after the recent episodes revealed the heartbreaking reason behind the group’s disbandment, viewers quickly found themselves rooting for the members to reunite. So, seeing that reunion finally happen in the finale was an unexpectedly beautiful moment.

What made the scene even more emotional was Roy’s (Chun Woo Jin) presence. Despite only getting to know him over the course of a few episodes, Roy quickly became one of those characters who effortlessly found a way into viewers’ hearts. Although he was only a side character, his entire arc, combined with the Chun Woo Jin’s heartfelt performance, was enough to bring many viewers to tears. Roy is a beautifully written and wonderfully executed character, and his presence made the finale of “My Bias, My Boss” all the more memorable.

Another sweet detail woven into the entire D.N.X arc was Nam Da Reum being the one to work on the D.N.X x APPELLO collaboration for their reunion concert merchandise; a dream-come-true scenario for any K-pop fan. Seeing her contribute to the reunion of a group she had admired for so long was already special, but the finale took it a step further by having the star emblem that had helped Da Reum through some of her toughest moments appear on D.N.X’s concert outfits. Talk about a full-circle moment!

And just like that, “My Bias, My Boss” has come to an end. While the finale may have had a few questionable redemption arcs and story choices, it ultimately delivered the emotional moments we had been waiting for. Saying goodbye to Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum is bittersweet, but at least we can leave them with full hearts.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “My Bias My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and, “One-Room TA,” “Four Hands, Two Sonatas.”

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “Dive into You.”