Song Kang Tracks Down Lee Jun Young's Kidnapper 9 Years After His Disappearance In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Nearly a decade after he went missing, Song Kang is still searching for Lee Jun Young in “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

Previously on “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) entered an international competition in the Czech Republic together. Although both of them advanced to the finals, they wound up facing entirely different fates. Kang Pio delivered a flawless performance into which he poured his heart and soul, while Choi Jeong Yo was suddenly abducted right before his turn and never even got the chance to showcase his talent.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Pio—who has now gone from the age of 17 to 27—is still searching for traces of the missing Choi Jeong Yo. Nine years after his friend’s disappearance, Kang Pio diligently asks around about Choi Jeong Yo with the help of Czech local Vogel (Go Chang Suk).

In the end, Kang Pio finally manages to track down the kidnapper who put Choi Jeong Yo’s life in danger on that fateful day nine years ago. Will Kang Pio be able to learn the truth behind the incident and the identity of the culprit who ordered the kidnapping?

The next episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will air on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)