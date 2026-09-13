Hani And Park You Na's Conflict Continues To Grow In 'Love On The Menu'

KBS2’s “Love on the Menu” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

The newly released stills preview Han Gyu Rim facing off against her younger sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) once more. Han Gyu Rim showcases a cold expression at her sister’s sudden announcement. Han Gyu Young continues to taunt her sister, which eventually causes sparks to fly between the two and raises the tension as their conflict continues.

Furthermore, Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) tells his small wish to Kim Moo Jin, who has treated him with sincerity. Han Gyeol feels gratitude and a deep connection to Kim Moo Jin, who in turn continues to take care of him warmly. However, Kim Moo Jin appears to wear a complicated facial emotion, unable to answer Han Gyeol’s bold wish right away and raising questions about what his wish could be.

In additional stills, divorced couple Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) and Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) have an unexpected reunion. Go Yoon Hee puts her hands together, desperately pleading at Han Seok Joong and raising intrigue.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” airs on September 13 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Love on the Menu” below:

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