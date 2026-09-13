ITZY's Yeji To Sit Out Part Of Today's Activities In Amsterdam Due To Grandmother's Passing

ITZY’s Yeji’s grandmother has passed away.

On September 13, JYP Entertainment announced that Yeji would be sitting out some of the group’s activities in Amsterdam that day due to the passing of her grandmother.

Although Yeji will still be performing at ITZY’s “TUNNEL VISION” concert in Amsterdam on September 13, she will not be participating in the VIP soundcheck, Hi-Bye, or Send-Off events.

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of ITZY Yeji’s grandmother. We offer our sincere condolences to Yeji and her family, and kindly ask for your warm support and comfort during this difficult time. Consequently, Yeji will inevitably be unable to participate in a portion of the scheduled events in Amsterdam, Europe. Regarding ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> in AMSTERDAM: 1) Yeji will not be participating in the VIP Soundcheck, Hi-Bye, and Send-Off events.

2) She will still perform in the main concert. We deeply apologize to all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this event for delivering such sudden news. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Yeji and her family. Thank you.

We offer our deepest condolences to Yeji and her family during this painful time.