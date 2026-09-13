VVS Disbands After 3 Years

After three years together, VVS will be going their separate ways.

On September 14 KST, VVS’s agency Wannabe Entertainment announced that the boy group was officially disbanding.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Wannabe Entertainment. First, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who have cherished and loved the boy group VVS. We have some unfortunate news to convey. After debuting with “Bang Bang” in 2023, VVS has worked tirelessly, releasing various albums including “We On Top” and “Nothing Lasts Forever,” in addition to performing in many different countries. We would like to express our deep gratitude to members Hyosung, Shinhwa, Layon, Allen, and Taeseok, who have always given their best on stage. Out of respect for all of the members’ unlimited potential and future paths, we have decided to officially end VVS’s group activities as of today. Although their journey together under the name VVS has now come to an end, we will be rooting for the five members’ futures together with all of you as they individually grow and walk new paths. Once again, we would like to thank all the fans who gave VVS their sincere love and warm support up until now. Sincerely, Wannabe Entertainment

Wishing all of the VVS members the best in their future endeavors!