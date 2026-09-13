'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'A Love Other Than Yours' Rises For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is gaining steam!

On September 13, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent, nearly doubling its ratings from the night before.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “A Love Other Than Yours” saw a slight increase in viewership for its second episode, which rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” returned to its personal best of 16.6 percent, continuing its reign as the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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