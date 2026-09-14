Ji Chang Wook Embarks On A New Beginning On An Island In New Drama “Merry Berry Love”

The upcoming Disney+ series “Merry Berry Love” has unveiled the first glimpse of Ji Chang Wook in character!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries. The drama marks Ji Chang Wook’s return to the romantic comedy genre after three years since “Welcome to Samdalri.”

Ji Chang Wook plays Lee Yu Bin, a natural perfectionist who experiences an unexpected change in his life after meeting Shirahama Karin, a lovable and passionate strawberry farmer.

In the newly released still, Ji Chang Wook exudes the aura of a highly capable professional completely immersed in his work.

In another still, his appearance after stepping into a strawberry field also catches the eye. Unlike in his earlier moment, his face carries a gentle smile. His gaze, as sweet as the strawberries, instantly transforms the rural landscape into a romantic setting.

Ji Chang Wook shared his thoughts on joining the project, saying, “When I received the script, I felt that the character is someone I could relate to and who could connect with audiences in a familiar way. His passion for his work is also something I felt we had in common. I was excited and looking forward to it throughout the entire time I was reading the script.”

He added, “‘Merry Berry Love’ is a bright, upbeat, and lovely production, so there was never a shortage of laughter on set. I hope you’ll watch closely to see how Yu Bin finds love after meeting Karin and how he grows along the way.”

“Merry Berry Love” is slated to premiere on October 7. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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