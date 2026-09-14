Kang Tae Oh Makes Special Appearance As Han So Hee’s Husband In New Film “The Intern”

The upcoming film “The Intern” has shared a sneak peek of Kang Tae Oh’s special appearance!

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” follows an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins WOO22, a company led by Sun Woo (Han So Hee), a workaholic CEO whose fashion brand has emerged as a dark horse just three years after its launch.

Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of Min Wook, an author and Sun Woo’s husband. As an author, Min Wook is building a life of his own. He quietly understands Sun Woo, who is always busy, with a warm gaze while also feeling hurt by her lack of attention.

Drawing on his signature warmth, Kang Tae Oh naturally portrays everything from the familiarity of a couple who have spent many years together to their subtly misaligned emotions.

The newly released stills showcase the realistic married-couple chemistry between the two. From affectionately holding hands on a walk to comfortably leaning on each other and posing playfully together, the images capture the couple’s affectionate moments built over many years.

Director Kim Do Young said, “He is an incredibly kind actor who brings positive energy to everyone on set. Even with a brief appearance, he makes a strong impression.”

“The Intern” will premiere on September 16.

While you wait, watch Han So Hee in “Project Y” on Viki below:

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Also watch Kang Tae Oh in “Moon River”:

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