Sakaguchi Kentaro Is A Detective Hunting Those Behind His Wife’s Kidnapping In New Drama “kiDnap GAME”

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills of Sakaguchi Kentaro!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Nīide Toshiro, a righteous man who will take any risk necessary to catch criminals. After his beloved wife is kidnapped, he becomes entangled in a mysterious kidnap game. Even under the brutal rule that only one person can survive, he begins tracking down those behind the incident with a determined resolve to save every participant.

The stills show Nīide Toshiro as a tough Tokyo detective with distinctive, unyielding charisma. With a deeper gaze and stronger inner resolve, Sakaguchi Kentaro is set to bring to life a multidimensional character torn between justice and love.

The production team said, “Sakaguchi Kentaro vividly captures, through his deeply immersive performance, the desperation and steely determination of Nīide Toshiro, who pushes beyond his own limits to save the person he loves. Please look forward to the passionate pursuit of this justice-driven detective.”

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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