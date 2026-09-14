Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And More Give Their All Filming Emotional And Intense Action Scenes In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new making-of video for episodes 5 and 6!

The new behind-the-scenes video features Lee Jun Young trying his hand at maneuvering the camera and earning praise for his attempt despite being told he needs to practice for about five more years.

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young are also shown giving it their all during an intense scene in the rain and mud.

Meanwhile, Go Chang Suk comments, “I saw [Song Kang] for the first time. I knew he was handsome, but I didn’t know it was to this extent, so I was a little flustered.” Song Kang adds, “I’m really shy, but he made me very comfortable, so we are having a fun time filming.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” below:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki

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