Han Ga In’s Visit To Her Brother Kim Dong Jun’s Unit Has The Soldiers In A Frenzy In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

Previously in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage,” Park Min Seok and Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung), who had been at odds due to the prejudice surrounding Park Min Seok being the division commander’s son, cleared up their misunderstanding and became true comrades. Meanwhile, Barrack 3 became embroiled in an assault incident while on group overnight leave, throwing Company 2 into chaos. To resolve the situation, Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Gyun) pulled out a measure that was none other than a full restriction on leave for all personnel. As the repercussions spread to businesses in the designated military area, a head-on clash between Shinhwa Unit and the local merchants’ association was foreshadowed.

The newly released stills capture an unguarded moment in Barrack 3, where everyone is smiling again after the overnight-leave incident.

The stills highlight the stark contrast between Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun), who gives off the unmistakable vibe of a real-life younger brother in front of his older sister Jeon Woo Joo (Han Ga In), who has come to visit, and Ji Jung Min (Noh Sung Eun), who clutches his heart and struggles to contain his excitement.

Jeon Woo Joo, who sets out to captivate hearts with her “goddess” appearance, is also expected to bring an unexpected source of healing to Barrack 3 after the hardships they have endured.

In contrast to the warm and cheerful atmosphere of Barrack 3, the somber vibes of Company 2, which has completely put away its smiles, is also intriguing. Not only are all the soldiers fully armed and ready to be deployed for an operation, but the administrative office duo has also joined the mission.

Company commander Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan), who has taken the lead while shouldering a tremendous sense of responsibility, also wears an utterly solemn facial expression. It remains to be seen what unprecedented situation has prompted a full mobilization order across the entire unit and what kind of operation they will be thrust into.

The production team said, “In episode 7, which airs on September 14, Barrack 3 will be immersed in happiness worthy of winning the lottery with the arrival of Jeon Woo Joo. With an emergency operation declared, please also look forward to the unity of the Company 2 as they move in perfect coordination under the company commander’s orders.”

The next episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on September 14 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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