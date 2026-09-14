ILLIT Announces Fall Comeback Date

ILLIT is gearing up for their comeback!

On September 14, BELIFT LAB announced that ILLIT will make their comeback with their fifth mini album “BREAK EVEN” on October 26.

Referring to the “break-even point,” “BREAK EVEN” conveys ILLIT’s declaration that they will no longer invest their heart and time in relationships that fail to give back what they have put into them. ILLIT delivers a bold warning to someone who has remained lukewarm and indifferent: they will no longer keep the relationship going.

ILLIT recently captivated the public with their fourth mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” and title track “It’s Me” in April earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on ILLIT’s combeack!

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