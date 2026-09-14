aespa’s Winter Talks About Tackling Her Fear Of Trying New Things, Her Upcoming Solo Stage, And More

aespa’s Winter recently sat down with Cosmopolitan Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photo shoot was in collaboration with the fashion brand Polo Ralph Lauren, for which Winter is an ambassador. Despite the hot weather, Winter flawlessly pulled off Polo Ralph Lauren’s fall/winter looks.

She remarked, “I don’t tend to feel the heat much, so today’s shoot wasn’t too difficult!” She continued, “I’m gradually getting used to being busy because I have so many scheduled events. Ideally, it would be best if I could focus on just one thing a year, but since I’m working on multiple projects simultaneously, I’m putting a lot of effort into managing my energy. Even so, whenever there’s something I want to do, I tend to speak up about it. I try not to overlook even the smallest things.”

Winter, who always strives to show a new side of herself even amidst a busy schedule, explained, “I’m actually really easily scared, you know? I’m also afraid of taking on challenges. So my thought process goes, ‘I’m so scared of trying something new,’ ‘No, everyone else does it too!’ ‘You have to do it, Min Jeong!’ and, ‘Why are you the only one so scared of this?’”

She continued, “One day, when I looked back at the things I’ve done, I realized that I had actually tried more new things than other people. But the truth is, I’m naturally full of fear and worry when it comes to taking on new challenges!”

Winter also offered a hint about the solo stage she has prepared for aespa’s ongoing tour. She remarked, “I’ve performed new songs as solo stages at concerts about three times so far, and the order was song, dance, song. So I thought this time it was time for dance. I really wanted to dance too. “

She continued, “No one at the company picked this song as their first choice, but I was really drawn to it, so I ended up doing it. It’s also a genre I’ve never tried before. Come to think of it, it’s similar to today’s pictorial concept! It’s a dance track with a Western vibe.”

When asked if she feels free these days, Winter commented, “I think it depends on how you look at it. If I think I’m under pressure, I’ll feel endlessly constrained, but if I think I can do it, I become endlessly free. Given the nature of my job, I also get to enjoy many things that other people can’t. So rather than longing to be free, I don’t want to lose the mindset I have right now that ‘I can do anything.’”

Winter’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

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