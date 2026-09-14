Koo Kyo Hwan Transforms Into A Superhuman With Heightened Senses And Agility In New Film “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has heightened viewers’ anticipation for its unique action sequences.

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

After his death, Seok Hwan begins to display noticeably heightened senses and agility. He catches a flying fly in a single motion and dodges attacks coming right at him, revealing a side of himself that is distinctly different from before.

As time goes on, his strength and recovery abilities gradually intensify as well. Not only does he remain standing even after severe impacts, but he also recovers from injuries quickly and can travel long distances simply by leaping lightly, displaying abilities that surpass the physical limits of an ordinary human.

At first, Seok Hwan focuses on avoiding his opponents’ attacks, but he gradually transforms into a fighter who uses his speed and immense strength to subdue his opponents. His hair, which turns redder with each resurrection, visually illustrates his transformation from an ordinary job seeker into a character with extraordinary abilities.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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