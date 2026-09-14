Johnny, Shindong, And More Must Dive And Crack The Code To Win In “ALL or NOTHING” Finale

Johnny and Shindong will take center stage in the final mission on “ALL or NOTHING”!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

The final episode of “ALL or NOTHING” will feature the last game of the cast’s Egyptian adventure, titled “Mermaid Prince’s Math Class.”

The six members will take on a group mission in the middle of the Red Sea, with tickets to Cairo on the line. After spending the trip competing against one another as “princes” and “paupers,” the members will put their rivalry aside and team up for the final mission.

The game requires one team member to enter an underwater submarine and identify Egyptian numerals before relaying them to the members above water. The members on the boat must then calculate the numbers and figure out the combination to a safe. The mission requires a combination of swimming, calculation, deduction, and teamwork.

Johnny will be tasked with diving underwater to identify the numbers. Relying on his strong swimming skills, he is expected to play a key role in keeping the mission on track.

Meanwhile, Shindong will analyze the numbers relayed from underwater and work to determine the correct answer. While Johnny handles the physical challenge, Shindong will lead the game through his calculations and quick judgment.

However, unexpected mistakes are set to arise as the members relay and calculate the numbers, making for a tense and unpredictable showdown. With the final game at stake, their competitive spirit and teamwork are also expected to reach new heights.

Can the six members successfully complete the mission and win tickets to Cairo?

Find out in the final episode of “ALL or NOTHING” on September 14 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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