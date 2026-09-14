Kim Ji Yeon Refuses To Let Park Seo Ham Slip Away A Second Time In “Dive Into You”

“Dive into You” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Kim Ji Yeon plays top actress Yoon Ha Na, while Park Seo Ham takes on the role of Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Na’s first love and a former promising judo athlete who now works as a bodyguard.

Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae have been best friends for 16 years ever since they were 18, while secretly harboring feelings for each other. They have liked each other since the day they first met, but both have hidden their feelings out of fear that confessing could jeopardize their friendship.

When Jung Woo Jae suddenly dies, Yoon Ha Na loses her chance to confess her feelings. As she watches old footage of him on the camcorder and longs for him, she unexpectedly travels back in time to when they first met at 18. Determined to save Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Na seizes the opportunity to change their future.

The newly released stills capture three different stages of Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae’s relationship as they move between the past and present.

First, the stills show Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae as high school students in 2010. Standing on a sandy beach with the sea stretching out behind them, the two gaze at each other, capturing the sweetness of their youthful memories.

In contrast, a subtle tension lingers between the grown-up Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae in the present day. Although they have spent years hiding their feelings behind the label of “friends,” they have remained by each other’s side. Their eyes are filled with countless emotions they have never been able to put into words.

Another still shows Yoon Ha Na after traveling back in time and reuniting with the 2010 version of Jung Woo Jae. Unlike her previously shy self, she boldly pulls him closer, hinting at how determined she is to change their future.

Spanning the past, present, and time-traveled past, “Dive into You” offers a glimpse of the three stages of Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae’s evolving relationship. Will Yoon Ha Na be able to save Jung Woo Jae and finally confess the feelings she was never able to express?

“Dive into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, check out a teaser for “Dive into You” below:

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