Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, Oh Dae Hwan, And More Bring Nonstop Laughter To Set Of 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has taken viewers behind-the-scenes of the first filming from episodes 1 and 2!

The newly released making-of video captures the lighthearted atmosphere on the filming set. Hong Jin Ki takes a fun spin on “What’s in my bag?” to showcase “What’s on my desk?” showing off his bluetooth speaker, unique keyboard, and stylish tumbler.

The members of Sales Team 5 also play rock, paper, scissors, with the loser promising to buy the entire team lottery tickets. Ha Yul Ri loses the game but resolves to win the next round.

The set continues to be filled with laughter as Oh Dae Hwan and Seo Hyun Woo film hilarious reaction scenes by getting creative and even pretending to faint from shock. Lee Jun Hyuk runs over to hug Seo Hyun Woo while laughing at his innovative ad-libs.

The making-of video also shares a brief glimpse of Cha Mi Kyeong, who makes a special appearance in the drama. She compliments the director for having worked on the script, and the director proudly takes the compliment.

Watch the making-of video below!

Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

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