Watch: Jung Min Ah And Dong Ha’s First Meeting Comes With A Few Surprises In “Mission: Mompossible” Teaser

The new daily drama “Mission: Mompossible” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The newly released teaser opens with Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun) slapping a department store employee before furiously confronting Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah), demanding, “How exactly do you train your employees?” Kang Da Mi refuses to back down, matching her with an equally fierce gaze. Their hostile first encounter raises questions about the conflict that lies ahead.

Trouble is also brewing in Kang Da Mi’s family. Kim Mi Sun (Kim Ga Ran) drops the bombshell that she has divorced Kang Da Mi’s eldest brother, Kang Kang Nam (Kang Eun Tak). Meanwhile, second son Kang Dae Chi (Kim Jong Hoon) protests his innocence at work, insisting, “I’m telling you, it really wasn’t me! I feel so wronged!” hinting at more turmoil to come for the family.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Kang Da Mi and Cha Seung Yoon’s (Dong Ha) intriguing dynamic. Cha Seung Yoon comes rushing toward her, and the two even find themselves trapped together in an elevator. He later asks her, “Was what you told me earlier true? That meeting customers privately is prohibited under department store policy?” raising curiosity about how their relationship will develop.

Meanwhile, Kang Ye Ri (Kim Na Eun) boldly declares that she will let her mother Park Ji Young (Jo Mi Ryung) spend money freely before deliberately moving closer to wealthy Cha Do Yoon (Bae Ji Wan) in a crowded elevator. The teaser then shows Park Ji Young angrily confronting her husband Kang Hak Sung (Lee Han Wi) after discovering that their new home is a semi-basement apartment. As Kang Ye Ri appears to set her sights on Cha Do Yoon, questions arise over whether she is seeking a wealthy partner to help lift her family back up after their sudden financial setback.

Watch the teaser below:

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

WATCH NOW