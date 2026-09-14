Jeongyeon Unveils Dashing New Profile Photos 

TWICE’s Jeongyeon has unveiled stunning new profile photos!

On September 14, VARO Entertainment unveiled four new profile photos of Jeongyeon, showcasing her in clean styling and highlighting her effortlessly chic charm.

Check out the photos below!

Jeongyeon made her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015. After parting ways with her longtime agency JYP Entertainment in August, she signed with VARO Entertainment, home to actors including Jeongyeon’s sister and actress Gong Seung Yeon, as well as Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo, Lee Chae Min, and more.