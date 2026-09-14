Jung Min Ah's And Dong Ha’s Families Are Full Of Different Personalities And Ambitions In “Mission: Mompossible”

The upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible” has unveiled new stills!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The drama has unveiled new stills of the three siblings from Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah )’s family, as well as the three cousins from Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha)’s family.

Kang Da Mi, Kang Kang Nam (Kang Eun Tak), and Kang Dae Chi (Kim Jong Hoon) are three siblings with completely different personalities and ways of life. The youngest, Kang Da Mi, was adopted by Jo Mi Mi (Kim Hee Jung) at age five and has always put her family before herself, even putting her own dreams on hold. Now, however, she is determined to pursue her dream of launching a fashion brand under her own name.

Her eldest brother Kang Kang Nam is kind-hearted and soft-hearted, but after repeatedly failing in business, he has also gone through a divorce. Second son Kang Dae Chi was a gifted student who consistently ranked first in his school and carried the family’s high expectations on his shoulders. However, his ambition for success and advancement now threatens to cost him both his job and his pride.

Kang Da Mi, who has spent her life putting her family first; Kang Kang Nam, who is striving to rebuild his life as the family’s breadwinner; and Kang Dae Chi, who is determined to restore his wounded pride. All three face their own struggles, and their relatable sibling dynamic will be another highlight of the drama.

Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha), Cha Do Yoon (Bae Ji Wan), and Cha Se Na (Choi Yoo Bin) are three cousins who grew up in the same family but have very different goals and desires. After losing his parents in an accident as a child, eldest grandson Cha Seung Yoon went on to become a world-renowned fashion designer. He returns to Korea to uncover the truth behind the accident 23 years ago. Meanwhile, Cha Do Yoon is an upright, principled man who has always lived according to the wishes of his mother, Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun). Bright and ambitious Cha Se Na takes on a new challenge as she pursues her dream of launching a brand under her own name.

Cha Seung Yoon is chasing the truth of the past, Cha Do Yoon is trying to choose his own life rather than the one his mother wants for him, and Cha Se Na wants to have both success and love. As the three pursue their individual goals, viewers are left wondering what choices they will make between love and success—and how those choices will change their relationship as cousins.

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

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And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

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