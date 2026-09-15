'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Continues To Set New Personal Best In Ratings + 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Joins Ratings Race

“New Recruit 4” is continuing its perfect streak of gaining viewers with each new episode!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 7 of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.4 percent, marking yet another personal best for the drama.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent.

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Watch the premiere episode of “The Ordinary Jackpot” below:

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Also catch up on “The New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles below:

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