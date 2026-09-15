Jung Chaeyeon And Jung Gun Joo Test Their Chemistry At Script Reading For Horror Drama “M” Remake

Upcoming drama “M: Reboot” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

A remake of MBC’s hit drama “M,” “M: Reboot” is a horror thriller about Marie, a promising ballerina whose body is taken over by a mysterious personality known as “M,” and Ji Seok, a detective who becomes entangled in a bizarre series of events while tracking an unidentified green glow.

Jung Chaeyeon will portray three distinct characters: Marie, a promising high school ballerina; Jenny, a genius surgeon from the United States; and M, the mysterious personality that awakens inside Marie. This marks Jung Chaeyeon’s first time taking on three roles in one project since her debut.

Marie, a promising ballerina, was raised by a strict politician father and an obsessive mother. While suffering from recurring nightmares ahead of an audition for a world-renowned ballet school, her peaceful life is turned upside down when another personality, M, awakens inside her.

Jenny is a genius surgeon from the United States whose true feelings and identity are shrouded in mystery. How the three characters are connected is expected to become the central mystery of the series.

Jung Chaeyeon shared her thoughts, saying, “As this is a new challenge for me, I think this is a project through which I can grow by studying and gaining new experiences. I was also curious to see what new side of myself I might discover. I’ll return with a more mature version of myself.”

Jung Gun Joo will transform into Ji Seok, a detective who investigates the mysterious incidents occurring around Jenny. Although he is an ace detective with quick judgment and tenacious investigative skills, the green glow that appears whenever an incident occurs forces him to confront memories of that night 10 years ago.

Taking on a detective role for the first time through this project, Jung Gun Joo said, “I’m excited and happy to be able to greet everyone as Ji Seok. I’m doing my best to prepare so that I can show you my best side.”

“M: Reboot” is scheduled to premiere on TVING in 2027.

While you wait, watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice”:

Watch Now

Also watch Jung Gun Joo in “Way Back Love”:

Watch Now

Source (1)