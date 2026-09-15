Watch: Kim Jae Yeong Changes Nam Ji Hyun's Conservative Perspective On Love In 'Make Me Tingle' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has released a new teaser!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

The new teaser depicts the daily life of Gong Yeon Su, who has been raised in a traditional household where courtesy and discipline mean everything. Due to her traditional principles, Gong Yeon Su draws the line when it comes to physical displays of affection with her boyfriend, telling him, “Sorry, I’m not ready yet.”

Meanwhile, Dokgo Dal sets out to promote condoms at a club, spreading the idea of “no condom, no sex.” When asked what his company does, he boldly responds, “It’s a sex toy company.”

The two contrasting people become gradually intertwined through a sex toy product marketing collaboration. Examining the sex toys at Dokgo Dal’s company, Gong Yeon Su wonders, “Do we really have to confirm love with that?” while Dokgo Dal encourages Gong Yeon Su to let go of her prejudices.

Gradually, Gong Yeon Su finds herself changing as she falls for Dokgo Dal, and she can’t help but find herself thinking about how sexy he is.

Watch the teaser below!

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Yeong in “Love in Contract”:

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Or check out Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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