Kim Young Kwang And Chae Soo Bin’s Unique Conditions Bring Them Together In “Take Charge Of My Heart”

Netflix’s upcoming rom-com “Take Charge of My Heart” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin!

Based on the web novel of the same name, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

In the stills, Kim Young Kwang transforms into Baek Ho Rang, the third-generation heir to a chaebol family. As an executive director leading TS Resort, Baek Ho Rang is a perfectionist workaholic who excels at handling any task assigned to him. With his relaxed demeanor and striking appearance, he is the picture of a perfect man who naturally draws people’s attention.

However, Baek Ho Rang’s expression is filled with confusion when he comes face-to-face with Na Bo Bae. What could have happened to make Baek Ho Rang’s artificial heart race?

Chae Soo Bin captures attention with her lovable charm as she transforms into drama writer Na Bo Bae. Her cute appearance and refreshing smile are the very definition of “lovely,” but Na Bo Bae has lived her entire life as a single woman because of her electric ability, which causes anyone she touches to get shocked. Then one day, she happens to meet Baek Ho Rang, who is immune to her electric powers.

Suddenly, Na Bo Bae gets the perfect opportunity to turn the “romance bucket list” she had only ever dreamed of into reality. With her eyes tightly closed as if lost in a sweet fantasy, it remains to be seen whether Na Bo Bae will be able to complete her romance script and charge up some real-life excitement as well.

Kim Young Kwang shared, “‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is a comic-book-like romance with the unique premise of an artificial heart running out of power and being recharged through physical contact. I was drawn to the pure-romance, comic-like premise and atmosphere, which ultimately convinced me to join the project.”

He also shared that he paid close attention to his styling to bring his character to life, adding, “I think viewers will have fun seeing how his style changes depending on the situation and atmosphere.”

Regarding his chemistry with Chae Soo Bin, he said, “We had so much fun filming that there was hardly a moment when we weren’t laughing. Chae Soo Bin did such a natural job with the romantic comedy that it was much more comfortable for me to approach the role as well.”

Chae Soo Bin described “Take Charge of My Heart” as “a project that takes the familiar appeal unique to romantic comedies and charges it with our own lovable charm.”

She also explained how she approached the character, saying, “I wanted to show Bo Bae’s tendency to avoid causing inconvenience to others because of her electric ability, whether by covering herself from head to toe or wearing only one glove. I also expressed the premise that static electricity occurs through her curly hair. ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is a project with a charm that makes viewers smile. I hope it remains a ‘tingling’ project for everyone who watches it.”

“Take Charge of My Heart” is set to be released on October 9. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” here:

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Also check out Chae Soo Bin in “Love in the Moonlight”:

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