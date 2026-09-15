Yim Si Wan Is A Demanding Perfectionist At Work And A Loving Cat Dad At Home In “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills of Yim Si Wan in character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular webtoon and web novel “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal translation).

Yim Si Wan plays Yoon Yi Jun, a leading candidate to become the next heir of Taegang Group, who possesses exceptional business acumen and sharp judgment. As the third-generation chaebol heir of the No. 1 conglomerate in the business world, he is a man who lacks nothing in either looks or ability.

Having been required to prove his abilities and achievements as an heir candidate from a young age, Yoon Yi Jun has lived by accepting perfectionism as the standard. Even at work, his demanding personality, which allows no room for even the smallest mistake, keeps his employees on edge. However, even the seemingly perfect heir candidate becomes a completely different person at home. In front of his pet cat Jerry, he transforms into an endlessly affectionate cat owner and lets his guard down.

These contrasting sides of Yoon Yi Jun are highlighted in the newly released stills. After arriving at work, Yoon Yi Jun overwhelms others with his stern expression and sharp gaze. His attitude, which seems to tolerate not even the slightest mistake, reflects his perfectionist nature as an executive.

In contrast, Yoon Yi Jun appears much more relaxed after returning home. He gently pets his cat Jerry and changes into comfortable clothes as he unwinds, revealing a more human side that differs from his demeanor at work.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” on Viki below:

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