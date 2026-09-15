Lee Joon Gi Is A Retired Genius Surgeon Desperate To Save His Kidnapped Daughter In New Drama “kiDnap GAME”

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has shared a new glimpse of Lee Joon Gi’s character!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

In the newly released stills, Lee Joon Gi transforms into Han Ki Joo, a genius doctor with a calm and reserved demeanor. Han Ki Joo was once a highly skilled surgeon but left the medical field for unknown reasons. Though he was once renowned for his exceptional skills, Ki Joo has essentially retired and now leads a quiet life, offering only advice to his junior colleagues.

However, his peaceful daily life is shattered in an instant when his young daughter is kidnapped. To get his daughter back, Han Ki Joo steps into a mysterious “Kidnap Game,” where he is pushed to the limit as he struggles between his firm convictions as a doctor and his desperate instincts as a father.

The production team stated, “Lee Joon Gi perfectly portrays the desperation of a father who pushes beyond his limits to save his daughter with his intense and immersive performance,” adding, “The high tension and suspense created by Lee Joon Gi will create powerful synergy with the unpredictable dilemmas.”

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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