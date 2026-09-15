Lee Seo Jin, Han Ji Min, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, And More To Star In Na Young Suk’s New Variety Show

Three pairs of celebrity friends are teaming up for a fun-filled trip on Na Young Suk’s new variety show!

On September 15, tvN announced that Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min, Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo, and MONSTA X’s Joohoney and TWICE’s Jeongyeon will star in the upcoming variety show “Just Friends” (literal title).

“Just Friends” follows three pairs of male and female celebrity friends as they travel together to celebrate their long-standing friendships. At their destination, they will spend time together freely while sharing the candid conversations and stories that can only come from years of friendship. The show will be directed by producing directors Na Young Suk and Shin Gun Joon.

Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min first met while starring in the 2007 drama “Lee San, Wind of the Palace” and have remained friends for nearly 20 years. Lee Seo Jin is known for constantly teasing Han Ji Min, but she has recently started getting her own “little revenge.” Their playful back-and-forth is expected to continue throughout the trip.

Veteran actors Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo have been friends for an incredible 55 years. The two first met in 1972 and have remained close ever since, regularly keeping in touch and relying on each other. Their decades-long friendship is expected to bring plenty of laughs as they exchange blunt remarks without either taking offense.

The show will also bring together K-pop’s iconic “guy friend-girl friend” duo MONSTA X’s Joohoney and TWICE’s Jeongyeon, who both debuted in 2015. After 10 years of friendship, the two are comfortable enough that even reconnecting after a long time feels completely natural. However, they have admitted that being alone together in front of the cameras feels surprisingly awkward, raising anticipation for a new side of their friendship.

“Just Friends” is scheduled to premiere on tvN in the fourth quarter of this year. Stay tuned!

Watch Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min in “Lee San, Wind of the Palace” on Viki below:

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