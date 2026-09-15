Ahn Hyo Seop Is A Genius Chef Shrouded In Mystery In New Drama “Final Table”

JTBC’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Final Table” has shared new stills featuring Ahn Hyo Seop!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kang Han, a Korean chef who has worked overseas and possesses exceptional culinary talent and an outstanding palate. Everything about him, from his family background to his nationality, is shrouded in mystery. Because of his intense wanderlust and free-spirited personality, he refuses to settle down in one place. Instead, he travels the world and moves to a different restaurant every year.

Kang Han has a contract with a famous restaurant in New York, but stays in Korea for a while to enjoy the simple life of living close to nature.

One day, he visits “Familia,” a restaurant filled with memories of his father, and unexpectedly ends up becoming its head chef, leading him to compete in a cooking survival competition.

Kang Han ultimately chooses to compete in the competition, even postponing his planned trip to the U.S. It remains to be seen how he came to become the head chef of the small Italian restaurant “Familia.”

The stills capture different sides of Kang Han, from cooking freely in nature to his transformation into the head chef of “Familia.”

Ahead of the survival competition, he is seen with a serious expression, fully immersed in cooking as he showcases the skills he has honed over the years.

How will Kang Han, a genius chef who creates his own culinary world regardless of location, perform in a competition filled with such formidable rival chefs?

“Final Table” is slated to premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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