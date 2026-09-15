Won Hyun Jun And Lee Su Jin Announce Marriage With Stunning Wedding Photos

“Agent Kim Reactivated” star Won Hyun Jun is set to marry actress Lee Su Jin next month!

On September 14, Won Hyun Jun took to Instagram to share a beautiful wedding photo and personally announce the news. He wrote, “I’m writing this because I wanted to tell those who have cared for and supported me all this time first. I have promised to spend the rest of my life with the person I cherish most,” revealing that their wedding will take place on October 4.

He added, “We would be grateful if you could warmly welcome and congratulate us as we begin this new chapter, like the arrival of a new season.”

His fiancée is actress Lee Su Jin. The two previously worked together in the Disney+ series “Hyper Knife,” which was released last year.

Lee Su Jin also took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, “I’m a little embarrassed, but I’m writing this to share some good news. On October 4, I will be starting a new chapter with the person I love.”

She continued, “I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m truly grateful and reassured to have someone who will share every moment ahead with me. I would be grateful if you could warmly bless our new beginning together.”

Won Hyun Jun made his acting debut in the 2009 drama “IRIS” and has since appeared in projects including “Itaewon Class,” “Low Life,” and more. He recently garnered attention for his role as Kang Gook Cheol in “Agent Kim Reactivated.”

Lee Su Jin made her acting debut in 2019 with “The Running Mates” and has since appeared in “Delightfully Deceitful” and “When the Phone Rings,” among other projects.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source (1) (2)