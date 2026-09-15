Watch: Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, And Lee Min Ho Pursue The Truth Behind An Assassination Attempt In “The Assassin(s)” Teaser

Upcoming film “The Assassin(s)” has released a new teaser!

“The Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

The newly released teaser begins with detective Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin) and rookie journalist Young Il (Lee Min Ho) witnessing the assassination attempt firsthand, while veteran journalist Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il) receives a call informing him of the incident as it unfolds.

Cheol Gu, a police superintendent at Jungbu Police Station, refuses to stop investigating despite those around him warning, “This isn’t something we should get involved in.” His determination is evident when he declares, “We’re doing this to catch the culprit. Isn’t that our job?”

Jae Hwan, an editor at Dongsung Daily’s social affairs department, is also tracking the circumstances surrounding the case. He tells Cheol Gu, “What’s important to a reporter is the truth,” asking whether he can catch the culprit regardless of who they are. Even when threatened by Sang Pil (Park Hoon), an agent of an intelligence agency, Jae Hwan refuses to back down, saying, “I have a duty to let the people know.”

Meanwhile, rookie reporter Young Il relentlessly asks questions, races around the scene, and follows every clue in his pursuit of the truth. “The person trying to hide something is the culprit. But everyone is hiding something right now,” he says, determined to uncover what really happened.

The teaser heightens the tension by intercutting the trio’s investigation with glimpses of the assassin preparing to carry out the crime. During a series of intense confrontations, Cheol Gu, Jae Hwan, and Young Il are seen shouting, “Tell me the truth. Who gave the order?” and “Let’s bring together our burning hearts,” further raising anticipation for the explosive investigation to come.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Assassin(s)” is scheduled to premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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