Kim Min Ho And His Company Freeze When They See Who They’re Up Against In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

In the upcoming episode, the 2nd Company is deployed as the opposing force in the Hoguk Training exercise, where they struggle against the Marine Corps.

The newly released stills show the 2nd Company holding an operational briefing ahead of the battle. Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan), who is preparing for his promotion review to major, leads the briefing with a sharper gaze than ever. Park Min Seok, Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), and the other company members also put aside their usual antics and focus intently on the briefing.

However, their serious mood does not last long. They discover that the unit they will be facing during the Hoguk Training exercise is the Marine Corps, famously known as the “ghost-catching” Marines. The 2nd Company members collectively freeze at the sight of the Marines, who sport red headbands, remove their shirts, and show off their formidable combat skills. What strategy will they devise against such an overwhelming opponent?

The next episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on September 15 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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