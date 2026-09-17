6 Reasons To Watch William Jakrapatr And Est Supha's Chaotic Thai BL Drama 'You Maniac'

Having previously starred together in “ThamePo: Heart That Skips a Beat” and “Peace and Me,” William Jakrapatr Kaewpanpong and Est Supha Sangaworawong have reunited respectively as Dean and Moth in “You Maniac,” and their natural chemistry is shining through every scene! The story of “You Maniac” revolves around Dean, a charming, confident flirt who seems to have no problem getting anyone’s attention, and Moth, an eccentric artist who wants absolutely nothing to do with romance. When Ten (Barcode Tinnasit Isarapongporn) asks Dean to seduce Moth so that he can confess his feelings to Pun (Kin Thanachai Sakchaicharoenkul), Dean sees it as an easy challenge. After all, how hard could it be to win over someone when you are THE Dean?

But what begins as a playful attempt at seduction soon turns into a constant battle of wills, with both men pushing each other’s buttons while slowly developing feelings neither of them expected. Here are five reasons to watch the new WillaimEst Thai BL “You Maniac.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

A unique love quadrangle setup to drive you insane

You must have heard of a love triangle; the romantic setup where either two people love the same person, or person A is in love with person B, who is in love with person C. However, “You Maniac” takes the madness a step further by introducing a rather unique love quadrangle.

The story of “You Maniac” revolves around four people: Dean, Moth, Ten, and Pun. Ten likes Pun, whom he first meets at a veterinary clinic. Pun, meanwhile, likes Moth, a popular artist and his longtime friend. Since Ten wants to pursue Pun but Pun’s heart is already occupied by Moth, Ten comes up with a plan: he asks Dean to seduce Moth and date him so that Pun can move on from his one-sided love and Ten can finally have a chance with him. Clearly, the plan is for Moth and Dean to eventually end up together, while Ten and Pun are paired off. But this level of chaos only means a high-level entertainment factor.

What makes the whole situation even more fun is that Dean and Moth start off their relationship as a fake dating arrangement, with Dean simply trying to win Moth over as part of Ten’s plan. However, as the two spend more time together, their relationship quickly becomes much more complicated and steamier than either of them probably expected with enough tension to make you wonder who is actually seducing whom.

Moth is a layered main lead

When Moth first appears in “You Maniac,” he is shown shutting down every attempt at flirting. Someone sends a pastry to his table? He returns it. Someone shows the slightest romantic interest in him during a work meeting? Moth starts reconsidering whether he even wants to work on the project. Someone sends him a flirtatious message on Instagram? Moth literally blocks the account.

But his actions do not come across as that of someone who is simply playing hard to get or being overly picky. And that is exactly what makes his character so intriguing. As a viewer, you cannot help but want to keep watching the drama just to find out what happened in Moth’s past that turned him into someone who runs away from even the slightest display of affection.

Moth and Dean’s romance is the undeniable main focus of the story; however, another element of “You Maniac” that keeps viewers glued to the screen is the mystery surrounding Moth’s character. Moth is not your typical tsundere; at work, he is warm and easy to get along with, and in his personal life, he is genuinely friendly. But when it comes to romantic relationships, Moth simply does not entertain anyone and can become extremely rude when someone approaches him with dating or intimacy in mind. This contradiction in his personality makes him an intriguing protagonist to watch.

Dean is more than a simple playboy

In the first episode of “You Maniac,” Dean is presented as the polar opposite of Moth. On one hand, Moth barely interacts with people unless he has to and immediately shuts down any attempt at flirting. On the other hand, Dean is the social butterfly who seems to have hooked up with half the population in his neighborhood.

But no matter how hard the first episode tries to present Dean as a playboy, do not believe it! If anything, he is more similar to the voluntary-ever-so-single Moth than even Moth realizes, and that makes their dynamic unexpectedly interesting.

Dean unabashedly has flings with anyone he finds attractive. However, there are multiple scenes that suggest his vibrant dating life is actually evidence of him using intimacy to fill a deeper void in his life.

One such scene comes in episode two, when Dean goes to a mall and runs into two people he has previously hooked up with, who happen to be going to the movies together. He asks if he can join them, but they reject his offer because they are on a date. The way Dean acts awkward in that scene hints at how he is feeling left out and alone.

Later in the same episode, Moth asks Dean how he usually celebrates his birthday. Dean explains that he spends it by drinking with his friends until he gets so drunk that he cannot remember the night the next day. Moth correctly points out how lonely that sounds. Birthdays are supposed to be some of the happiest days of the year, and for a man as successful as Dean, partying so hard that he cannot remember anything about his own birthday celebration seems less carefree and more unhealthy.

In another earlier scene, Dean tells Ten that he never brings anyone home. Someone who has been casually hooking up with people left and right has apparently never felt connected enough to bring any of them home? That certainly sounds less like a carefree playboy and more like someone who is afraid of commitment.

Dean and Moth match each other’s maniac-ness

Dean and Moth are not one of those couples where one partner needs to be saved while the other does the saving. They match each other’s energy, which prevents either character from completely overshadowing the other.

Initially, Moth is presented as someone who is mellow and introverted. However, that does not mean he is a pushover. He initiates his dates with Dean of his own accord and is often the one deciding where they go and what they do.

But Moth is not the only one calling the shots since Dean is also not someone who simply goes along with everything. Even though he is trying to seduce Moth, that does not mean he will do absolutely anything to get closer to him.

This constant push-and-pull dynamic is what makes their relationship so entertaining. Neither Dean nor Moth completely gives in to the other, and watching two equally stubborn, unpredictable men try to figure each other out is half the fun of “You Maniac.”

The tension and chemistry are already off the charts

If there is one thing “You Maniac” is not lacking, it is chemistry. After watching only two episodes, it makes perfect sense why Ten chose Dean for his mission to seduce Moth. Dean seems like the kind of man who could flirt with a marble statue and somehow get it blushing.

He constantly pushes Moth’s boundaries, flirts with him without hesitation, and somehow manages to get even the usually unbothered Moth flustered. Every lingering look, teasing comment, and unexpected moment of closeness is enough to give viewers butterflies. William Jakrapatr and Est Supha’s undeniable chemistry only makes the dynamic even better.

There is more than one romance to keep up with

While Dean and Moth are the main attraction, they are not the only couple keeping viewers invested. Ten’s adorably awkward crush on his sweet Dr. Pun adds another romantic storyline to the mix. Watching Ten navigate his feelings for Pun while getting caught up in this whole mess adds another layer of fun to the story.

However, since Ten is the one who came up with the entire plan to have Dean seduce Moth so he could get a chance with Pun, it will be interesting to see how Pun reacts when the truth finally comes out. Will he understand why Ten did it, or will he feel betrayed by the whole scheme?

With a chaotic love quadrangle, two equally stubborn leads, plenty of comedy, and just the right amount of emotional vulnerability, there is already a lot to love about this series. Dean and Moth’s chemistry alone is enough to keep viewers coming back each week, but the messy side romances and unanswered questions make the wait between episodes even more interesting. If you enjoy BLs where flirting, teasing, and tension are practically their own love language, this one definitely deserves a spot on your watchlist.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “You Maniac,” “A Love Other Than Yours,” and “The Ordinary Jackpot.”

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “Dive into You,” and “Love in Disguise.”