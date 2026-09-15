Kian84, Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, And Kazuha Dish On Their Unforgettable Experience On “Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2”

An even wilder and more chaotic adventure is about to unfold in “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience. For Season 2, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will be joining him.

This time, the second branch of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” has been built deep in the mountains of Daegwallyeong in the middle of winter.

With more experience under his belt as a guesthouse owner, Kian84 is returning as a more thoughtful and mature(?) “seasoned owner” who is determined to better cater to his guests. Joining him are “passionate rookie employees” Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, and Kazuha, who work hard to help their boss while also keeping him in check from time to time. Their lively dynamic is raising anticipation for the daily adventures at the second branch.

Ahead of opening the second branch, Kian84 said he felt a greater sense of responsibility and pressure. He shared, “At the second branch, I tried to communicate more with the guests. Living together with the guests gave me a chance to learn a lot about the things I was lacking. We put a lot of care into preparing this unique and enjoyable second branch of ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B,’ so I hope many people will come stay with us.”

Kim Yeon Koung is in charge of a lot of things: from keeping Kian84 in line and overseeing the guesthouse’s cleanliness to bringing plenty of energy as the resident mood maker. She remarked, “Almost nothing at ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ goes according to plan. I hope viewers will enjoy seeing how we handle unexpected situations and the stories we create with the guests. There’s plenty of laughter, as well as warm human connections and fun chemistry between the cast, so please enjoy it all the way to the end.”

Lee Junho will show off his sweet and capable side as an all-around employee who can do everything from cooking to cleaning, while also revealing his perfectionist tendencies as he tries to organize every situation flawlessly. He said, “’Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ was an unforgettable experience. I hope viewers will also put themselves in the hands of Boss Kian’s imagination. Since we experienced things that are difficult to encounter in everyday life, there will be plenty of unexpected fun, so please look forward to it.”

Kazuha is the youngest employee who not only gives everything her all but has also earned a reputation as the one who delivers “straight-to-the-point reality checks” to Kian84 and her fellow employees. She shared, “In a way, you’ll be able to see us gradually becoming stronger, almost like we’re in a survival game. Most of all, every guest had their own story, and I received a lot of inspiration and warm energy from them. There will be many stories that offer viewers comfort and courage, so I hope the show can become a ‘mealtime companion’ that families can comfortably enjoy together during Chuseok.”

PD Lee So Min added, “The second branch welcomed guests from diverse nationalities and professions, each with their own stories. Since Kian84 wanted to communicate more with the guests than he did at the first branch, they naturally spent more time eating, chatting, and playing games together. The setting of Daegwallyeong in the middle of winter, with its cold outdoors and long nights, naturally gave everyone more time to sit together in one space, share meals, play games, and talk.”

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will be released over the course of three weeks, starting September 22. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kian84 in “Home Alone” on Viki below:

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And Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

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