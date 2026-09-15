&TEAM Breaks 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Mark On Me'

&TEAM has achieved the highest first-week sales of their career with their first Korean comeback!

Last week, &TEAM made their first-ever Korean comeback with their new mini album “Mark on Me” and its title track of the same name on September 8.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Mark on Me” sold an impressive total of 1,357,357 copies in the first week of its release (September 8 to 14), breaking &TEAM’s previous first-week sales record of 1,238,907 (set by their latest Japanese EP “We on Fire” earlier this year).

Congratulations to &TEAM on their new personal record!