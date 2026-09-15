Xdinary Heroes' Jooyeon Sits Out Schedule, Including Villains 4th Anniversary Live, Due To Health

Xdinary Heroes’ Jooyeon will be taking a temporary break from activities after falling ill.

On September 14, JYP Entertainment announced that Jooyeon had been diagnosed with Type A influenza after developing cold-like symptoms.

As a result, Jooyeon will be temporarily sitting out all of the group’s activities, including today’s Villains fourth-anniversary YouTube live broadcast in order to rest and focus on his recovery.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is JYP Entertainment. This afternoon, member Jooyeon visited the hospital due to cold-like symptoms, and after being examined, he was diagnosed with Type A influenza. In accordance with the doctor’s opinion, Jooyeon will not be participating in scheduled activities for the time being, and he will be focusing on recovering his health while getting plenty of rest. Therefore, he will unavoidably be unable to participate in the Villains fourth-anniversary live broadcast scheduled for tomorrow, along with certain other scheduled activities. Regarding his future schedule, Jooyeon will resume activities once we have assessed the state of his health and determined that he has sufficiently recovered. We ask for fans’ generous understanding, and please give Jooyeon your warm support so that he can recover his health as quickly as possible. Thank you.

Get well soon, Jooyeon!