First Impressions: K-Drama 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Shows A Complex Picture Of Modern Life 

Do people live to work or work to live? When the suffocating monotony of the everyday makes you forget about your purpose, ambitions, and dreams, what could be impactful enough to make it turn around? For some people, it could be finding love, but for others it could be an unexpected stroke of luck. New office drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” shows that even when the unthinkable happens and a one-in-a-million chance arrives, not everything is as easy as one imagines. Here are some first impressions on this interesting new K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead.

Gong Eun Tae, played by Lee Jun Hyuk, is your typical office worker. He’s diligent, hardworking, and kind, which makes him seem like a pushover to some people, but that has also led him to steadily climb the corporate ladder until becoming a team leader at a big company. However, that hasn’t made that much of a difference in his life. Coming from an average family, he’s never dreamt of riches or fame but rather simply to have an ordinary life. However, his job has only given him a modest property and some minor body ailments. His routine, co-workers, and even his family are starting to feel like a prison.

Much of the first episode revolves around the complex nuances within the work-life balance. From the rules set by hierarchy, friendships, or alliances, everything looks like an intricate chess game. Even when Eun Tae is the leader of his team, there’s someone calling the shots for him. Furthermore, there’s always someone who could be above or beneath you. And once you are out of duty, there’s nothing but chores and bills. So, in a sense, he is indeed trapped in the machinery that represents capitalism, making him miserable and relatable.

But on one of those days that seems to be going from bad to worse, a winning lottery ticket lands in his hands, granting him nearly one million dollars. Suddenly, he has the opportunity to change things for himself. Admittedly, a small fortune can overturn his circumstances, but it can hardly transform who he is that quickly. And here, much like “A Christmas Carol,” three elemental characters make him change his mind about this situation.

First, another one of the winners, a sweet middle-aged woman, makes him realize that throughout his life, he’s never dared to really show his feelings, to speak his mind, or simply to get angry when he wants to. Afterwards, while looking into buying some property, he realizes that his net worth as an employee far surpasses that of the prize money he has. Lastly, a cafe owner guides him into considering that, despite winning the lottery, he doesn’t have to make a major decision right away. More than the money in his bank account, this new perspective is what really triggers the change in his mindset.

The first move he makes is showing that he can have a temper behind his unbreakable composure. When he’s had enough of his colleague Yang Joon Ho’s (Seo Hyun Woo) snarly attitudes, Eun Tae shows who the real leader is, letting his emotions flow like a strong yet calm river. That is probably what makes this moment feel all the more striking. Years of repressed anger are not always represented with a loud explosion but with a calmness that feels as sharp as a knife. And if there’s someone who can make such a charismatic performance, it is Lee Jun Hyuk. His velvety voice, followed by stone-cold eyes, can only make you shiver at how cool he is.

However, now that the river has burst its banks, Eun Tae has to deal with the consequences of his actions. Being the one in charge of his team, he has no option but to fix things with Yang Joon Ho. But what Eun Tae gets from their first-ever honest conversation stuns him beyond belief. Eun Tae sees his life as dull and empty until that point, unworthy of admiration. Nonetheless, despite Joon Ho’s animosity, he does respect and look up to Eun Tae as a competent person. So in truth, he wasn’t simply a hater but an insecure man, something that makes this character a little less two-dimensional in your eyes.

When Eun Tae gets the explanation for his team member’s attitude, he realizes how short-sighted he was. At that point, the show depicts how you can view yourself as meaningless, and yet you can never truly know how much impact your presence could be having on somebody else’s life. And so, our hero decides to take one more step into his transformation, distancing himself a little bit more from the lukewarm persona he’s been showing so far.

As the episodes are shorter compared to other shows, with a solid pace and such an intriguing plot, this show leaves you completely hooked, keeping you wondering what trouble this hardworking man will stir up in the future. How will this newly discovered alliance unfold? And who will turn into the true villain of this story, if there’s any? Don’t miss a second of this story in the upcoming episodes!

Start watching “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Blossom Through the Cloud“ and “The Ordinary Jackpot”

