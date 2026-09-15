Watch: Kim So Hyun Confesses Her Feelings To Choo Young Woo In 'Between Steps' Teaser

ENA has unveiled a second teaser for its upcoming drama “Between Steps”!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The new teaser begins with Im Yoo Jin boldly confessing her feelings to Park Min Jae. As she passes him a ring box across the table, she declares, “I’m making a formal confession. I like you a lot.”

Meanwhile, Park Min Jae is seen struggling with pain in his leg as someone asks in voice-over, “Are you pretending not to have seen it, or did you really not see it?”

After a glimpse of Im Yoo Jin bursting into tears in a car, she once again expresses her feelings for Park Min Jae by saying, “No matter how petty or mean you act, it doesn’t make me stop liking you.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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