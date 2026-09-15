Stray Kids' 'THIS & THAT' Re-Enters Top 15 Of Billboard 200 In 5th Week

Over a month after its release, Stray Kids’ latest album has returned to the top 15 of the Billboard 200!

On September 15 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ 10th mini album “THIS & THAT” had climbed back up to No. 15 in its fifth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“THIS & THAT,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month, also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week. Additionally, “THIS & THAT” climbed back up to No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids held steady at No. 21 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 147th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!