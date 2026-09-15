'The Ordinary Jackpot' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” is on the rise!

On September 15, the new drama starring Lee Jun Hyuk enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Ordinary Jackpot” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from its 3.9 premiere rating from the night before.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” maintained its personal best of 4.6 percent from the previous night for its latest episode, successfully defending its position at first place in its time slot.

Watch the first two episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” below!

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