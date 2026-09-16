Kim Ji Hun To Make Special Appearance In “Flex X Cop 2”

“Flex x Cop 2” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Ji Hun’s special appearance!

On September 16, the production team revealed that Kim Ji Hun will make a special appearance and released new stills.

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

In the stills, Kim Ji Hun is seen with his hair neatly slicked back while wearing a white shirt. The red bloodstains stand out against his polished appearance. With blood splattered across his shirt as well as the back of his neck and cheek, his fierce gaze toward something off-screen adds to the tension.

Having showcased his presence through performances that have crossed the line between good and evil, it remains to be seen what kind of character he will portray in the final episodes.

The production team teased, “Kim Ji Hun will instantly raise the tension of the final episodes with his unparalleled visuals and overwhelming presence. Please look forward to the powerful impact Kim Ji Hun will deliver amid an unpredictable storyline until the very end.”

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on September 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Hun in his recent drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki:

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